SDF Captures Eight IS Militants

2020/02/05 | 02:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has captured eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) during a large-scale operation in Deir ez-Zor province.According to a statement by the US-led international coalition to combat the Islamic State, the military campaign, aimed to capture the members of a sleeper cell of the insurgent group, was carried out on Saturday."Our partners continue to conduct intelligence-driven operations, removing ISIS fighters from the region and denying them safe haven," said U.S.



Air Force Maj.



Gen.



Eric T.



Hill, Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve commander.He further noted that "our enduring partnership" would continue to put pressure on the IS group to ensure that stability and peace are preserved in the country.Hundreds of SDF commandos were accompanied by the coalition forces and raided several compounds."The defeat ISIS mission in Syria has proceeded uninterrupted in recent weeks," Hill added.The SDF, backed by the US-led coalition, played a key role in defeating the Islamic State militant group in Syria.