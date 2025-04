2025-04-06 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Sweida, SANA- His Eminence Sheikh al-Aql Hammoud al-Hanawi has visited the Governor of Sweida, Dr. Mustafa al-Bakour, to offer his congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He emphasized the unity of Syrian territory, citizenship, and equality that unites all Syrians Ruaa al-Jazaeri