350 publishers expected: Erbil to host 17th International book fair

2025-04-06 16:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ The 17th Erbil International Book Fair is set to open next Wednesday,April 9, with final preparations underway, organizers confirmed.

Speakingto Shafaq News, Aras Mahmoud Miran, a member of the organizing committee,assured that progress is on track and the event will be fully prepared for itslaunch.

Thisyear, the fair will host 350 publishing houses, including 150 internationalpublishers and 200 from Iraq and the Arab world. Among them, 60 Kurdishpublishers from the Kurdistan Region, Iran, and Turkiye will also participate.

Morethan 350,000 titles are expected to be displayed.

Thefair will run for ten days, with several distinguished guests expected toattend.