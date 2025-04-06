Syrian community protests in Berlin denouncing the continued unjust sanctions against Syria
2025-04-06 19:00:02 - From: SANA
Berlin, SANA- Syrian community in Germany organized on Saturday, a demonstration in front of the US embassy in Berlin, denouncing the continued unjust sanctions on Syria. Demonstrators raised Syrian flags and shouted slogans denouncing the continued imposition of such sanctions despite the fall of the defunct regime, demanding their immediate lifting, stressing that such sanctions …