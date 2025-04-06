President al-Sharaa receives phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister , during which he offers congratulations on formation of the new government
2025-04-06 20:00:02 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA-President Ahmad al-Sharaa received a phone call Sunday from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which the Prime Minister offered his warmest congratulations on the formation of the new Syrian government. During the call, the Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his wishes for further prosperity, stability, and prosperity for the Syrian people. He affirmed his …