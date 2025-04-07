Securing medical supplies: A comprehensive plan announced for Al-Sulaymaniyah

2025-04-07 02:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A significant progress in the procurement of medicines and medical supplies through a tendering system in Al-Sulaymaniyah has been achieved, the Director General of the Health Department in the province Sabah Hoorami announced on Sunday

Reassuring that the financial crisis affecting the healthcare sector is nearing resolution, Hoorami in a press conference that the process of purchasing medicines and medical supplies has officially begun through the tender system, and “unless we encounter unforeseen financial hurdles, we will be able to meet a significant portion of the sector's needs this way."

He further noted that the Kurdistan Regional Government had officially approved the medical procurement project, with the file now transferred to the Ministry of Finance before being passed to the Ministry of Health for the completion of the necessary administrative and technical procedures.

Regarding laboratory supplies, Hoorami indicated that "the implementation of the procurement plan is expected to begin next month, with all necessary steps being taken to ensure there will be no shortage of laboratory supplies in the coming period."

Last month, the Director of Al- Sulaymaniyah Health Department had pointed out that delays in receiving ministerial approvals for the procurement of medicines and medical supplies had exacerbated the ongoing crisis in the province’s healthcare sector.

Al-Sulaymaniyah's health services faced significant challenges due to the ongoing shortages of medicines and medical supplies, compounded by delays in financial solutions and the lack of ministerial approvals, while the hoped-for implementation of an electronic pharmaceutical system remains a key expectation for regulating prices and ensuring fair distribution.