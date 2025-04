2025-04-07 14:00:03 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA-The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced Monday that around 52,000 Syrian refugees registered with UNHCR in Jordan have returned to Syria since the fall of the defunct regime on 8 December 2024. The UNHCR report, reviewed by Jordan’s al Mamlaka TV, indicated that the average number of refugees returning to Syria …