Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - January 2020

2020/02/05 | 17:40 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Albania, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia, World

Total (observed) arrivals – January: 1,681

Total (observed) arrivals – December: 1,713

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 183

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - December: 254

Total occupancy of government centres – end January: 5,356

Total occupancy of government centres - end December: 5,199

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 6,750

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end December: 5,833