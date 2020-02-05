Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - January 2020

Country: Afghanistan, Albania, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia, World
Total (observed) arrivals – January: 1,681
Total (observed) arrivals – December: 1,713
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 183
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - December: 254
Total occupancy of government centres – end January: 5,356
Total occupancy of government centres - end December: 5,199
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 6,750
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end December: 5,833