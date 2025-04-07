SOLTECH explores solar energy investments in Iraq and Kurdistan

2025-04-07 20:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Belgian solar technology company SOLTECH is seekinginvestment opportunities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, holding talks onMonday with local energy firms and officials in Erbil to strengthen cooperationin the renewable energy sector.

According to a statement by the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry,the delegation, led by CEO Ay?e Senerli Oglu, met with the Chamber’s deputyheads, Kamaran Salah Bajger and Maruf Azizkhan Herki, as well as members of thechamber’s administrative council and representatives from local solarcompanies.

“The exchange of information and joint cooperation will significantlycontribute to the development of the clean energy sector in the KurdistanRegion,” Bajger said during the meeting. “Due to climate change, transitioningto renewable energy has become a necessity, and we encourage local companies toengage with international partners like SOLTECH.”

Senerli Oglu expressed optimism about building long-term partnershipswith Kurdish businesses, noting that SOLTECH has already reached an agreementwith Iraq to support the country’s shift toward solar energy.

“Our products are manufactured to the highest standards,” she said.“They can be integrated into rooftops, allowing buildings to cover up to 30% oftheir energy needs through solar power.”

SOLTECH presented an overview of its technologies and services,including solar panel production and building integration. The sessionconcluded with a B2B meeting between the Belgian company and local energyfirms.