Turkey and Israel mull deconfliction line in Syria, sources say

2025-04-07 21:00:02 - From: Middle East Eye

Turkey and Israel have held talks over the establishment of a deconfliction line in Syria to avoid any misunderstandings and prevent potential clashes between their militaries, two western officials have told Middle East Eye.

Last week, Israeli air forces carried out several air strikes in Syria, targeting military sites - including Hama Air Base and the Tiyas Airbase (also known as T4) - where Turkey had been planning to deploy soon.

The strikes occurred just as Ankara was preparing to send a technical team to inspect the T4 base and conduct a preliminary assessment for reconstruction.

Two western officials told MEE that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed his counterparts that Israel had a limited window to strike the T4 base before Turkey could position its assets there. He reportedly said that once Turkey moved in, the base would be off-limits to Israeli operations.

The Turkish military coming under attack by Israeli forces, even by mistake, would risk triggering a major conflict. However the introduction of air defence systems in the bases would also deter Israeli aircraft from operating in the area.

MEE reported last week that Ankara was in the process of taking over the T4 base to deploy surveillance and attack drones.

Turkey also planned to install Hisar-type air defence systems. Eventually, the Turkish military aims to establish a layered air defence system in and around the base, with short-, medium-, and long-range capabilities designed to counter threats from aircraft, drones, and missiles.

'The US remains the final arbiter in Syria, and it appears Washington wants both Israel and Turkey to de-escalate tensions' - Source familiar with Turkish-Israeli tensions

The plans reportedly include the temporary deployment of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems until the base’s reconstruction is completed.

According to the same western sources, Netanyahu believes progress has been made on reaching a deconfliction agreement with Turkey following the air strikes, and negotiations are ongoing.

Netanyahu has also maintained that Israel continues to insist on the full demilitarisation of southern Syria, including any Turkish presence.

A separate source familiar with Turkish-Israeli tensions confirmed that both countries have been in negotiations to establish a deconfliction line since the Israeli strikes on the T4 base.

"Both Israeli and Turkish officials released identical statements on the same day, saying they do not seek conflict with one another in Syria," the source said. "It appeared to be coordinated."

Fidan: Turkey doesn't seek confrontation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Reuters on Friday that Turkey does not seek confrontation with Israel in Syria. The same agency reported a statement from a senior Israeli official using the exact same wording.

The source added that, despite public threats, Israel is likely to accept Turkish military bases in Hama and Palmyra as part of the deconfliction arrangement.

The collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in December and Turkey’s emergence as a dominant regional power in Syria have alarmed Israel, which now views Ankara as a potentially greater threat than Iran.

'The Syrian security should be decided by the Syrians. If they want to have certain understandings with the Israelis, it's their business' - Hakan Fidan, Turkish foreign minister

Since December, Ankara and Damascus have been negotiating a defence pact following the ousting of Assad. Under the proposed agreement, Turkey would provide air cover and military protection for Syria’s new government, which currently lacks a functioning army.

Turkey also aims to intensify its campaign against the Islamic State (IS) group - a key condition for the United States to consider its withdrawal from the region.

"The US remains the final arbiter in Syria, and it appears Washington wants both Israel and Turkey to de-escalate tensions," the source added.

Turkish officials say the country plans to establish military bases in eastern Syria as part of its anti-IS campaign. As Washington prepares to withdraw, Ankara is working to build a regional platform - comprising Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq - to continue operations against IS.

The T4 and Palmyra bases are seen as critical for hunting down remaining IS elements in the region.

The Turkish defence ministry did not respond to requests for comment. MEE has also submitted an inquiry to the Israeli foreign ministry regarding the matter.

However the main Israeli concern regarding Syria continues to be Israel’s freedom of air operation in the country since, if Turkish air defence assets are installed, it could deny Israeli jets of conducting air operations using Syrian airspace.

"We cannot talk on behalf of the Syrians. The Syrian security should be decided by the Syrians," Fidan said on Friday. "If they want to have certain understandings with the Israelis, it's their business."

