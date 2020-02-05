Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into three

2020/02/05 | 20:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

A plane carrying 177 people skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport, caught fire and split into three after landing in rough weather on Wednesday, AFP reported.

Officials said that no-one had lost their lives in the spectacular accident, but dozens of people were injured.

Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed several people climbing through a large crack in the severed aircraft and escaping onto one of the wings at the rear of the aircraft.