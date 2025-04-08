2025-04-08 04:20:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has launched the operations of the Permanent Council for the Development of the Private Sector in Iraq. The initiative aims to strengthen the role of the private sector in the national economy and address key legislative and institutional barriers. Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the Council's responsibility to […]

The post Iraq Launches Permanent Council for Private Sector Development first appeared on Iraq Business News.