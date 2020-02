2020/02/05 | 22:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Information minister in the Yemeni government backed by Saudi Arabia, Muammar Al-Iryani tweeted on Wednesday that four women and four children died while others went missing in a Houthi ballistic missile attack over the populated district of Rawda in Marib, Reuters reported.

Iran-aligned Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.