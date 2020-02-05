Death toll in Najaf rises as Sadr's militias attack protesters


2020/02/05 | 22:40 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- An activist reported an increase in fatalities as a result of a crackdown by Iraqi cleric's miltias, also known as Blue Hats, against protesters, especially in Najaf.

"Death tolls keeps on rising in Iraq due to the cruelty and terrorism of Iranian-backed militias," activist Rand Musawi said.

"We are losing our innocent youth in this revolution against government corruption and its support by armed criminals and militias," she added.

