Kurdish MP calls on Iran to allow kolbars to work

2019/02/16 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A Kurdish member of the Iranian parliament says the only way to avoid “self-imposed blockage” is to allow people to resume their business as kolbars.
“The living conditions of those people who live in border areas is one of the significant issues for us. Due to the current blockade and inflation, people are under [financial] pressure,” Rasul Khizri said.The predominately-Kurdish cross-border porters sometimes are licensed, but others dangerously operate outside of the law and are targeted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Tehran is being squeezed by US economic and trade sanctions.“Since we are in the state of blockage, let’s not impose [another] blockade on ourselves. Now is the best time to reopen borders so as to be able to skip the blockages,” explained Khizir.The work of kolbars historically has been done only by those who lived in poor border areas; however now other parts of Iran have been compelled to enter into the same practice.The national security of the country depends on the living conditions of its people, warned Khizri.The commander of Iranian border police in Sanandaj said during an interview with semi-official state-run Tasnim that they do not consider those who “pass the red line” as kolbars.“If someone wants to pass the red line on border, he will not be considered as a Kolbar but as an unauthorized person although they are Iranian citizens,” said the commander.He added that what matters for them is the security of the region, not killing kolbars.Following the imposition of US sanctions last summer, kolbars protested the Iranian government complaining that they were unable to feed their families. http://www.rudaw.net/english/middleeast/iran/060620182
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A Kurdish member of the Iranian parliament says the only way to avoid “self-imposed blockage” is to allow people to resume their business as kolbars.
“The living conditions of those people who live in border areas is one of the significant issues for us. Due to the current blockade and inflation, people are under [financial] pressure,” Rasul Khizri said.The predominately-Kurdish cross-border porters sometimes are licensed, but others dangerously operate outside of the law and are targeted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Tehran is being squeezed by US economic and trade sanctions.“Since we are in the state of blockage, let’s not impose [another] blockade on ourselves. Now is the best time to reopen borders so as to be able to skip the blockages,” explained Khizir.The work of kolbars historically has been done only by those who lived in poor border areas; however now other parts of Iran have been compelled to enter into the same practice.The national security of the country depends on the living conditions of its people, warned Khizri.The commander of Iranian border police in Sanandaj said during an interview with semi-official state-run Tasnim that they do not consider those who “pass the red line” as kolbars.“If someone wants to pass the red line on border, he will not be considered as a Kolbar but as an unauthorized person although they are Iranian citizens,” said the commander.He added that what matters for them is the security of the region, not killing kolbars.Following the imposition of US sanctions last summer, kolbars protested the Iranian government complaining that they were unable to feed their families. http://www.rudaw.net/english/middleeast/iran/060620182