US Amb. to Iraq meets with top Kurdistan officials about political crisis, security

2020/02/06 | 00:50 - Source: kurdistan 24

Tueller also met with KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, also to discuss political and security developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Syria.

Both highlighted the "significance of stability in Iraq," and "stressed the need to establish" an Iraqi government "capable of implementing meaningful reform in accordance with the people’s demands, represent the different ethnicities and religious minorities in Iraq, and establish good ties with the Kurdistan Region and balanced relations with neighboring countries and the international community."

Barzani also said that support by the US-led anti-Islamic State coalition to Iraq and Kurdistan Region continues to be critical to the ongoing fight against the Islamic State.

Earlier, the regional prime minister warned in a media interview published the previous day that the extremist organization is regrouping and urged the international community to take action to prevent it from making a substantial comeback.

Answering a question on the subject of a US troop withdrawal from Iraq, Barzani pointed out that the United States and other international coalition troops are in Iraq based on an official invitation from the federal government.

