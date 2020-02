2020/02/06 | 01:35 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA – BAGHDAD – NOUR AL-ZAIDI

Military spokesman of Saraya al-Salam, Safa Al-Tamimi, revealed today, that unknown groups attacked demonstrators with bombs in al-Sadr Square, Najaf.

"The attack targeted the peaceful demonstrators and the blue hats,” said Al-Tamimi said to Iraqi News Agency INA.