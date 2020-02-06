HRW urges Tunisia to bring home children of ISIS suspects

2020/02/06 | 21:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Human Rights Watch on Thursday called on Tunisia to bring home nearly 200 children of suspected jihadists stranded or held in crowded camps and prisons in Libya, Iraq and Syria.

The New York-based rights watchdog welcomed Tunisia's repatriation last month of six orphaned children of alleged ISIS group members from Libya as a "step toward protecting" their rights.

It said that 36 other children of ISIS suspects remained stranded in Libya, while 160 were believed to be detained in Syria and Iraq.