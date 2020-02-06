Turkey urges Russia to halt regime attacks in Syria

2020/02/06 | 22:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Turkey urged Russia on Thursday to press for an end to the Syrian offensive in the last rebel bastion of Idlib after a deadly flare-up this week.

"We expect Russia to stop the regime as soon as possible," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in televised comments.

Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, but have worked to find political solutions in the northwestern province of Idlib.