UN, US, UK condemn killings of Iraqi protesters by Sadr supporters

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Envoys to Iraq from the United Nations, United States, and United Kingdom on Thursday condemned a brutal crackdown on protesters the previous day in the southern city of Najaf by followers of populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that led to the deaths of at least eight people and as many as 100 more wounded.

“SRSG Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert strongly condemns the violence and high number of casualties in #Najaf last night,” a social media statement from the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) said.



“Protection of peaceful protesters should be guaranteed at all times, not when it is too late.”

The violence broke out when Sadr’s supporters and militiamen stormed protest camps in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf, leading to a confrontation as anti-government demonstrators tried to block their entry.

Witnesses claimed that security forces present did not take appropriate steps to curb the violence as it escalated.



During the clashes, attackers killed at least eight protesters and reportedly wounded over a hundred more.

The incident came after Sadr called on his supporters, known as the blue hats, to restore “discipline” to demonstration arenas and clear them of so-called “infiltrators and vandals,” terms commonly used by Iraqi and militia officials in statements justifying violence against protesters.

Members of his militia, Saraya al-Salam, also responded to the cleric’s call, reportedly shooting protesters and setting their tents ablaze.



A self-styled nationalist leader, Sadr has recently switched sides from supporting to opposing the protests multiple times, alienating demonstrators who now accuse him of being hardly the political outsider he has long claimed to be, but rather another cynical member of the political elite.

Since taking to the streets in October, protesters have called for the expulsion of the entire reoccurring cast list of top national politicians whom they see as unforgivably corrupt and blind to the woes of a public who has been suffering under terrible living conditions despite the country’s vast amount of oil wealth.

British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey expressed his shock at the Najaf incident, stating on social media in Arabic, “One of the important priorities for the current government and the next government is to end the ongoing violence, protect peaceful protesters and hold perpetrators accountable, including outlaw armed groups.

The US embassy commented on the developments as well, saying in a statement that it “strongly denounces the brutal assault in the holy city of Najaf… that led to the killing and wounding of peaceful demonstrators.



The American mission—which has been attacked multiple times by Tehran-aligned militias amid Iran-US tensions—called on Baghdad to end what it described as “thuggery” as the violence against protesters continues, and reiterated its support for peaceful demonstrations.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate, Mohammad Allawi, also condemned the violence and called on the outgoing cabinet to “protect the protesters.” Caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned in December after Iraqi security forces and Iranian-backed militias killed dozens of protesters in one of the bloodiest days of demonstration.

