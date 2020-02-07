Barzani calls on Iraqi politicians to resolve ‘deep crisis,’ condemns violence against protesters

2020/02/07 | 01:15 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a statement following a night of deadly violence against demonstrators perpetrated by supporters of a top Iraqi cleric, senior Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani “strongly condemned” the killings of protesters and expressed his support for their “legitimate demands.”

“We are very concerned about the growing violence and bloody incidents of the past few days in Baghdad and Najaf, and strongly condemn the bloodshed, killings, and use of violence against protesters,” said Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

“We call on the Iraqi government and the relevant authorities to carry out their duties to prevent bloodshed and protect the lives of citizens and protesters,” he added, calling on leading political entities to “deal with the deep crisis that has gripped Iraq with reason and logic.”

Barzani reiterated his support for “the legitimate demands of protesters and citizens” and offered his condolences to the families of people killed in the latest brutal crackdown and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded.

On Wednesday, supporters and militiamen of influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed protest camps in the southern city of Najaf, killing at least eight demonstrators as a confrontation sparked.



The crackdown came after Sadr called on his supporters, known as the blue hats, to restore “discipline” to demonstration venues and clear them of so-called “infiltrators and vandals,” terms commonly used by Iraqi officials in statements justifying violence against protesters.





This marked one of the deadliest nights of violence against anti-government protesters, who first took to the streets at the beginning of October.



Members of various Iraqi security forces have killed at least 550 demonstrators and wounded tens of thousands more, according to official data by parliament's Human Rights Committee.

Protesters have been demanding a better standard of living and an end to rampant institutional corruption.



Iranian-backed militias have been accused of carrying out part of the violence, targeting demonstrators and activists with sniper rifles and carrying out targeted assassinations.

Sadr has recently switched sides from supporting to opposing the protests multiple times, alienating demonstrators who now accuse him of being another cynical politician seeking only to increase his influence in an increasingly destabilized nation.

Editing by John J.



Catherine