Israel reinforces security after uptick in violence

2020/02/07 | 16:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Israel deployed additional forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank Friday after a deadly uptick in violence, but weekly Muslim prayers passed off peacefully, AFP reported.

Two Palestinians were killed in clashes in the West Bank on Thursday and an Arab Israeli was shot dead after opening fire on police near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

Fourteen Israelis were injured in a car ramming targeting soldiers in Jerusalem the same day.