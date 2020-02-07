China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies


China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies
2020/02/07 | 17:15 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

A Chinese doctor who was punished after raising the alarm about China's new coronavirus died from the pathogen on Friday, sparking an outpouring of grief and anger over a worsening crisis that has now killed more than 630 people.

At least 31,000 people have now been infected by a virus that ophthalmologist Li Wenliang brought to light in late December before becoming its latest victim.

The virus is believed have emerged from a market selling exotic animals in Wuhan before jumping to humans and spreading across China and abroad as millions travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links