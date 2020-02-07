Why Kurds have to have an association in Calgary

2020/02/08 | 00:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Calgary is a city in the western Canadian province of Alberta.Photo: Creative Commons/Pxfuel

Aram Duhoki | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

In a past 20 years Kurds have found many associations in Calgary and somewhere else but we try to focus in our city because we live here, and we are responsible of the place we have been living.



Since the begging of 1990 and Kurdish community have been struggled to establish a stable association to keep and to have a long-term plan.



Of course, there has been many reasons behindhand to not be successful as it should be.



lets just provide some of the reasons.

First, maybe in very beginning lack of experience which is quite normal because again many reasons such as language, culture, system and so on.



But when is getting to more than 20 years that mean there are some other serious e issues that goosing on to let association to be trust-able enough so people can support? one of the major issue is political parties are not in favor of having a strong united association and the reason is clear because by having any association maybe element their role and effect their political advantages.

The second is as Kurds come from different parts and each group is been effected by the cultures of one of the countries that been grow up with it, for example Kurds come from Iran are effected by Fars or if they come from Turkey are been effected by Turks and so on in south and Syria, when they get together unforgettably everyone call themselves Kurd but only by emotion not in practical because they are very far away.

Just to give example, when they get together for Newroz for example, each group need to have their dunce or their music and so on if not maybe they give up from the association or find another this example is very simple we hear it every year.



another reason is Kurds are not many compare to other community to have a good number of business in the city to support the association because association in Canada need to have a good support from local business.

Absolutely there has to be many other reasons, I will try to get another one which is recently is getting to be a real problem and that is occurring after KRG pass a good role to the tribes in the region now that mentality is even effecting Kurds over sea.

For example if one tribe is supporting an association the other tribe is getting away of it because they need to be in lead and play a bigger role of the association, we are not trying to bring any name but if the tribe of X members started the tribe Y would prefer not because the environment from classic culture is been renewed in Kurdish society everywhere maybe everyone is blaming it is not a wise idea in Canada in 21st century to act and think that way but that is one of the reality with many example that we can prove and we are avoiding to inter the cities and parts and dialects of Kurds, if we get there are also Ten of reasons to write about..

Now what should we give up and say this is to hard, to me no that is not a good solution because having an association can help you to accomplish many achievements that individuals and political parties are never able beside only association are the big umbrella that all Kurds can be accept each other because the bylaw should not be include any narrow political view as well as any specific religion idea, why because we very diverse society from political view and religion views.

By not having association small community can easily in the second generation can get disappeared and such community like Kurds who do not have even a country are even easier to stimulated in the mainstream society.



I am here asking all the members of Kurdish community members to join MalaKurd and to make it different, MalaKurd is been registered formally and is been found to be for all Kurds despite that majority have been Rojava members but the all the option are open to be discussed and to even change bylaw if it is necessary and very soon general meeting will come up, let work together enough division among us, we can not start every year because of the wish and request for someone here and there.



Lets help MalaKurd to go forward for more achievements.



we all know from the history the main reason that always made Kurds down is their own division.

Aram Duhoki, the editor of the Kurdish monthly magazine (Pengav) means (Step) it is a month magazine in Kurdish and English.



Duhoki, an occasional contributing writer for Ekurd.net.

The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

