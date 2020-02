2020/02/08 | 21:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

An Iraqi

army soldier was wounded on Saturday in a blast of an explosive device south of

the capital, Baghdad, a security source said.An explosive

device targeted an army vehicle as it passed on the road to Rostamiya, south of

the capital.""The

explosion resulted in a serious injury to a soldier," he added.