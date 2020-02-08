Gaza projectile fired at southern Israel: army

2020/02/08 | 22:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a projectile at southern Israel on Saturday, the army said, the latest attack in the wake of the US unveiling its controversial peace plan, AFP reported.

The projectile activated an alert "for open areas only," according to the army, while a spokeswoman for the regional council in Shaar Hanegev, next to north-eastern Gaza, said it apparently hit an open field, causing no material damages or casualties.

Palestinian attacks have increased after US President Donald Trump on January 28 released his vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- a plan firmly rejected by the Palestinian leadership in both the West Bank and Gaza.