PUK adopts co-leadership system, with at least two co-presidents, Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/02/09 | 00:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani (R) with his cousin Bafel Talabani, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019.Photo: Lahur’s FB

Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani and Bafel Talabani strongest candidates

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) adopted a new leadership structure for on Saturday following a vote by the powerful General Leadership Committee, which has been voting on internal party by-laws.

Under the new system, the party would have at least two co-presidents sharing power.



There will likely also be a deputy leader position alongside the presidents, though the nature of that position is still under discussion.

“read more of the secretary general of the PUK will be eliminated, to be replaced by a co-leadership system in which two to three presidents will be chosen for the PUK,” Mustafa Chawrash, the interim head of the PUK General Leadership Council told reporters following a meeting of the party’s highest body.

Historically, the PUK has had a general-secretary, which Jalal Talabani filled for decades before his death, along with several deputies.

Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani and Bafel, son of the party’s founder Jalal Talabani, are the two strongest candidates to become the new co-presidents of the PUK.

Lahur and Bafel, who are first cousins, received the two highest vote totals during the recent PUK party congress in December 2019.

There are also rumors that Barham Salih, current president of Iraq and senior PUK leader, could also become a co-president.



The matter has not yet been decided on.

“We have agreed on the PUK’s leadership structure, but not on how many co-leaders the party will have, two or three,” Chawrash explained.

The leadership council will continue its meeting tomorrow to make a decision.

Farid Assasard, a member of the General Leadership Council, told Rudaw that the presidents and heads of the party’s internal structures will be elected starting next week.

On December 21, 2019 following years of delay, the PUK held a contentious party congress, the first since the death of beloved party founder Mam Jalal in 2017.

Party rivalry and a host of other issues had prevented the congress from being held until this year.



About 1,000 party members were elected into the congress.



Based on a vote, the PUK formed the Supreme Political Council, which will be headed by Kosrat Rasul Ali, formerly acting leader of the party.

The Supreme Political Council acts mostly in an advisory role, but has veto power over certain decisions and acts as the PUK’s official representation.

By giving them the most votes, the party congress recognized the significant influence that Lahur, incumbent head of PUK’s counterterrorism forces, and Talabani held within the party.

However, other wings of the party have resisted turning the party into a family dynasty.

Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and his family and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | rudaw.net | nrttv.com

