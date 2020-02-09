Tehran offers mediation between Damascus and Ankara

2020/02/09 | 02:15 - Source: INA

Follow-up

Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji announced that Iran is ready to help resolve differences between Turkey and Syria.

According to the media department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaji’s statement came during the meeting that took place this afternoon, Saturday, and the UN Special Envoy for Syria in “Syria, not Peterson,” who was in the framework of his regional consultations and his current visit to Tehran.

The international and Iranian sides discussed in the meeting the latest developments in Syria, particularly the situation in Adlib, the Constitutional Committee and the reconstruction of Syria and the working group on the exchange of detainees, kidnapped and displaced persons and other humanitarian issues.

They also discussed opportunities for joint cooperation between Tehran and the United Nations to contribute to the context of resolving the Syrian crisis.

To that, the Assistant Foreign Minister reviewed the latest Syrian developments in the current situation in the city of Adlib, stressing the need to confront terrorism and implement the provisions of the Sochi Agreement.

For his part, Peterson presented a report on some of the measures he had taken in this regard, particularly his discussions with Syrian officials, praising the positions of the Islamic Republic in support of the continuation of the activities of the Syrian Constitution Committee.In conclusion, the two sides stressed the need to resolve the Syrian crisis through political means and the Syrian-Syrian dialogue.