Militias to Pull Out of Protest Points after Deadly Clashes in Iraq

2020/02/09 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq News



1, earlier in the day “and held a series of meeting with protesters,” activist Sabah Nabil told EFE.“Abu Dua’a al-Esawi agreed with the protesters to get the Blue Hats (al-Sadr militia) out of the Tahrir square,” Nabil added.“Both parties also agreed to move away from provocative acts and not commit excesses against the other party.”A source from the ministry of interior confirmed the agreement to EFE adding that the situation was quiet in the square.Al-Sadr backed the rallies when they first erupted but withdrew his support for the anti-government protests last month after US airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.The cleric called a demonstration late January to demand the withdrawal of US troops however al-Sadr followers accused protesters of attacking them and boycotting the religious leader’s call.Al-Sadr then urged the Blue Hats to help security forces restore calm on the streets of Iraq.Since the forces have been deployed, al-Sadr militias have engaged in clashes with protesters, especially in Najaf where at least seven people were killed and dozens injured earlier this week.The militias have reached a similar agreement with the protesters in Najaf so that al-Sadr supporters withdraw from Sadreen square, the source added.The agreement “was reached under the supervision of Interior Minister Yasin al-Yaseri.



The square was searched by security forces.



Al-Sadr supporters withdrew from protest point leading protesters to return to it,” according to the source.Security forces have been tasked with securing the plaza and containing the protesters, the source added.The agreement came after Iraqi Shiite leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani called on the security forces to avoid chaos.“The presence of official security forces is essential to avoid falling into the chaos abyss,” Sistani said during Friday’s sermon.At least 544 people were killed and over 27,000 were wounded in clashes that took place during anti-government protests, according to Iraqi Human Rights Commission.Among the casualties are 17 security personnel and 3,525 wounded, according to Ali al Bayati a member of the commission. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD – The militias of influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr reached on Saturday an agreement with protesters in Baghdad and the southern Iraqi city of Najaf to withdraw from gathering points following deadly clashes, sources told EFE.The military consultant of the Sadrist Movement arrived in Tahrir square, the epicenter of anti-government protests that began on Oct.1, earlier in the day “and held a series of meeting with protesters,” activist Sabah Nabil told EFE.“Abu Dua’a al-Esawi agreed with the protesters to get the Blue Hats (al-Sadr militia) out of the Tahrir square,” Nabil added.“Both parties also agreed to move away from provocative acts and not commit excesses against the other party.”A source from the ministry of interior confirmed the agreement to EFE adding that the situation was quiet in the square.Al-Sadr backed the rallies when they first erupted but withdrew his support for the anti-government protests last month after US airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.The cleric called a demonstration late January to demand the withdrawal of US troops however al-Sadr followers accused protesters of attacking them and boycotting the religious leader’s call.Al-Sadr then urged the Blue Hats to help security forces restore calm on the streets of Iraq.Since the forces have been deployed, al-Sadr militias have engaged in clashes with protesters, especially in Najaf where at least seven people were killed and dozens injured earlier this week.The militias have reached a similar agreement with the protesters in Najaf so that al-Sadr supporters withdraw from Sadreen square, the source added.The agreement “was reached under the supervision of Interior Minister Yasin al-Yaseri.The square was searched by security forces.Al-Sadr supporters withdrew from protest point leading protesters to return to it,” according to the source.Security forces have been tasked with securing the plaza and containing the protesters, the source added.The agreement came after Iraqi Shiite leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani called on the security forces to avoid chaos.“The presence of official security forces is essential to avoid falling into the chaos abyss,” Sistani said during Friday’s sermon.At least 544 people were killed and over 27,000 were wounded in clashes that took place during anti-government protests, according to Iraqi Human Rights Commission.Among the casualties are 17 security personnel and 3,525 wounded, according to Ali al Bayati a member of the commission.

Sponsored Links