Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Winterization Progress Report: Syria and Iraq Situations (Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt) - as of 31 December 2019

2020/02/09 | 15:00 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic

Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

This winter, UNHCR estimates that 4.1 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees (including refugees of other nationalities) are in need of winterization assistance in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.



For many, this is the ninth consecutive winter in displacement.





UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions received for its winterization programme which have facilitated early provision of assistance across the region, allowing vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees to be prepared for the harsh winter season.





As of 31 December, nearly 2.3 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees have been reached with winterization assistance in the region.



The winterization programme covers the period from September 2019 to March 2020.