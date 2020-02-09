Endangering peace, Iran unveils new short-range missile

2020/02/09 | 18:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran will launch a satellite into orbit on Sunday, an Iranian minister said, as part of a fledgling programme which the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development.

State television said Iran's IRGC, which is in charge of the missile programme, had also unveiled a new short-range missile.

The announcements come at a time of high tension with the United States, which killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan.



3, prompting Iran to carry out a missile attack on a U.S.



military base in Iraq.