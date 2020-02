2020/02/09 | 19:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Legal expert Tareq

Harb said on Sunday that the constitutional period specified for Prime

Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi to choose his cabinet expires on

March 2nd.In case Allawi fails

to form his government before this deadline, the President of the Republic is

obligated to assign another person, according to the constitution, Harb added.