Sadr's aide threatens Allawi of facing 'hell' if elite included in Cabinet

2020/02/09 | 19:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq's incoming prime minister will face "hell" and be removed within days if he includes members of the political elite in his cabinet, a top aide to cleric Moqtada Sadr has warned.

Premier-designate Mohammad Allawi has until March 2 to form a new cabinet, to be put to the protest-rocked country's parliament for a vote of confidence.

Thousands of anti-government demonstrators have already rejected his nomination as prime minister.