Iraq and Jordan discuss Trade and Investment

2020/02/10 | 01:15 - Source: INA

INA – AMMAN

Iraqi Ambassador in Jordan Haider Al-Athari and the Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and investment opportunities.

Al-Adhari affirmed Iraq’s keenness to move forward to make its relations with Jordan more durable and effective, especially in the economic field.

He added that the ambassador reviewed the volume of trade exchange between the two countries based on the data available at the Iraqi embassy in Amman.

For his part, Al-Razzaz stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and work to achieve more cooperation and partnership to serve the interests of the two, pointing at the importance of overcoming obstacles in the field of trade exchange, mutual investment opportunities and economic activity.