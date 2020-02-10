Iraq and the Conflict between US and Iran

2020/02/10 | 06:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Vanda Felbab-Brown, for Brookings Institution.The opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Stuck in the middle: Iraq and the enduring conflict between United States and Iran

When the United States killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3, it also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Iraqi militia leader.



The move critically destabilized U.S.-Iraq relations.

Last weekend’s rocket attacks on the U.S.



embassy in Baghdad, which injured one person, and the 200,000-strong demonstration demanding the departure of U.S.



military forces from Iraq, led by the anti-U.S.



cleric-politician Muqtada al-Sadr, are merely some of the manifestations of this severe destabilization.

Although the United States and Iran managed to avoid an escalation to full-blown war — which would be very costly for both sides — a wide set of U.S.



interests in Iraq has been seriously undermined, likely in a long-term way.

The full report can be read here.