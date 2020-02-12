Egyptian Interior Ministry: 17 Terrorists Killed in North Sinai

2020/02/12 | 14:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

Egyptian police forces killed 17 terrorists during a shootout in the country's restive North Sinai Province, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.In a statement, the ministry said that a tip-off from the National Security Agency indicated that a group of terrorists were detected in a hideout in an area in Obeidat district of al-Arish city, from where they attempted to launch hostile operations.A shootout between police and the terrorists resulted in the death of all 17 extremists, the ministry said, adding that a number of automatic rifles and explosives were found in their hideout.Initially, police raided the hideout, where the shootout erupted, leaving 11 terrorists dead.



Weapons and explosive devices were seized.A number of militants escaped before being tracked by security forces.



A second shootout erupted, leaving six terrorists dead.



Weapons and two suicide vests were found in their possession..All legal procedures were taken and the Supreme State Security Prosecution launched an investigation.The incident came two days after Egypt's army announced that it killed 10 terrorists as its forces thwarted a major terror attack on a military checkpoint in North Sinai.An army spokesman said the assault caused the death and injury of seven troops, including two officers.Egypt launched a nationwide operation against militants in February 2018, mainly focusing on North Sinai.Since then, over 840 suspected militants have been killed in the region, according to army figures, along with more than 60 security personnel. Most of the attacks that have killed hundreds of policemen, soldiers and civilians were claimed by a Sinai-based terrorist group loyal to ISIS.