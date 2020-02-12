Qatar opens Al-Bayt stadium in preparation for the 2022 World Cup

2020/02/12 | 18:05 - Source: INA

Imad Al-Rikabi - Doha

Director of the "Stadium House" project in the Qatari city of Al-Khor, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, Dr.



Nasser Al-Hajri confirmed that the "Stadium House" stadium has reached its last stages, and the official opening will be very soon.

Al-Hajri said in an exclusive interview with the Iraqi News Agency: The stadium has reached a very high preparedness rate that reached ninety-eight percent, and there are only simple things to complete in order to announce the opening this year, and that the stadium is distinguished by different things from all the stadiums of the world, as it is characterized by its design The exterior is in the form of a Bedouin verse, which symbolizes the Arabian desert and the largest tent in the world.

He added that the stadium has a capacity of 70,000 spectators and also includes a five-star hotel, a mall and more than thirty-four restaurants and cafe in addition to a green area of ​​three hundred square kilometers outside the stadium, in which sport halls, swimming pools and airstrip were organized, with a horse racing track Arab camels are the largest track in the region.