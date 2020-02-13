US renews waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian energy

2020/02/13 | 00:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- While the United States has imposed sanctions on Iranian energy, it will grant Iraq a brief 45-day extension to a waiver allowing Baghdad to continue importing Iranian gas despite American sanctions, an Iraqi official told AFP on Wednesday.

The US slapped tough sanctions on the Iranian energy sector in late 2018 and initially granted Iraq a 45-day waiver before repeatedly extending it for 90 or 120 days.

Baghdad relies on gas and electricity imports from its neighbour Tehran to supply about a third of its power grid, crippled by years of conflict and poor maintenance.

"The extension this time will be for just 45 days, with some strict conditions," the senior Iraqi official said.