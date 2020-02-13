Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - 6 - 12 February 2020

2020/02/13 | 18:30 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq.



The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the recorded individuals having crossed the border from Syria.

Weekly highlights

Percentage of adults 51%

Percentage of adults who are traveling with children 50%

Percentage of individuals 18 and over that are travelling alone 40%

Percentage of individuals 18 and over that are travelling with three or more children 53%

Percentage of individuals under the age of 18 49%

Percentage of unaccompanied individuals under the age of 18 14%

Percentage of weekly arrivals who have relaves in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq 95%