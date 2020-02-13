US warship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons


US warship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons
2020/02/13 | 23:10 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A U.S.

Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian "design and manufacture," including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the U.S.

military said on Thursday.

In a statement, the U.S.

military said the USS Normandy boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

"The weapons seized include 150 'Dehlavieh' anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs," the statement said.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links