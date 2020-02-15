Kurdistan Region confiscates 30 kg of heroin, arrests five

2020/02/15 | 16:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region security forces (Asayish) announced on Saturday the arrest of five individuals suspected of narcotics trafficking after the seizure of 30 kilograms of heroin in Duhok province.Abdul Wahab Mohammed, head of the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing on the border of Turkey, told Kurdistan 24, “On Thursday night after receiving intelligence and conducting further investigations, we successfully seized 30 kilograms of heroin in Duhok’s city center.”“After obtaining the legal warrant from the Zakho district judiciary, and in coordination with Duhok city’s security forces, we were able to apprehend all five suspects,” Mohammed added.He said that his office deployed three teams to arrest the suspects after learning that “the traffickers were handing out the drug at one location, receiving the money at another, and testing the drug and giving out samples at a third location.”