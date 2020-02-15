Masrour Barzani met with U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Munich

2020/02/15 | 18:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Munich, Germany, February 14, 2020.Photo: Barzani’s Twitter

MUNICH, Germany,— Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday in Munich’s 56th security conference to discuss the Kurdistan Region and US alliance and the situation in Iraq and the region.

The pair talked about developing the relations between Kurdistan region and the US in the sectors of economy and to cooperate in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) and terrorism.

“Our American allies are a vital part of the Global Coalition in the fight to defeat ISIS once and for all,” Barzani tweeted after the meeting.

During the meeting, Barzani and Pompeo also discussed the importance of the Kurdistan Region to the area in order to stabilize the situation in Iraq and the fight against ISIS.

“Acknowledging the positive role of the Kurdistan Region in bringing peace and stability to the region, both sides stressed the need to boost military and security cooperation to combat terror threats in the region,” Barzani’s office said in a statement after the meeting.

After the meeting, Pompeo hailed the meeting as “highly productive” and thanked Barzano for “his steadfast partnership and commitment to ensuring the security of U.S.



facilities and personnel in the Kurdistan Region.”

In Munich’s security conference Barzani also met with US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to discuss further development of the economic relations, especially regarding energy.

The Munich Security Conference started on February 14 with the Iraqi Kurdistan participating with a delegation of Prime Minister Barzani, KRG Minister of State Khalid Shwani, and Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament Hemin Hawrami.

