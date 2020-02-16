2020/02/16 | 10:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Omar al-Jaffal for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Controversial new law could make Iraq’s early elections late

The Iraqi parliament, under public pressure from months of widespread protests, has passed a new electoral law that still leaves protesters and parties representing Kurds and Sunni Arab areas far from satisfied.



The law has yet to reach the president’s desk to be ratified.

However, it’s not just the new law, approved Dec.



24 by the Iraqi federal parliament, that has ignited disputes between political parties, but also a controversial addendum relating to the organization of electoral districts.

