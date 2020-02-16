Iraq’s amb. to Brussels presents credentials to European Council

2020/02/16 | 18:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Ambassador of Iraq in Brussels Sadiq Al-Rikabi presented a copy of his credentials as representative of the Republic of Iraq to the European Council and the European Commission in the European Union to the Director General of the Protocol Department at the European Commission Nicolas de La Grandville.The issue of bilateral relations was discussed, and the importance of partnership and cooperation with the European Union was emphasized, and Ambassador Al-Rikabi indicated that Iraq seeks to enhance relations with the European Union in a way that contributes to achieving common interests, views were exchanged on many political files of common concern in addition to ways to activate the partnership and cooperation agreement between the two sides and the resumption of the sub-committees that follow from this agreement, which entered into force in 2018.