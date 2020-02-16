Al-Fateh bloc: Allawi’s government depends on the independence of the candidates

2020/02/16 | 20:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA- Muhammad Talibi

The Al-Fateh Alliance announced today, Sunday, that passing the cabinet and obtaining the confidence of the House of Representatives depends on the independence and efficiency of the candidates.

A member of the House of Representatives for the Fatah Alliance, Muhammad Sahib al-Darraji said: "The passage of the government of Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi, depends on the method of introducing the cabinet," indicating that he "will face major challenges in the parliament dome."

Al-Daraji pointed out that "passing the cab depends on the competence and independence of the candidates, as well as on their ability to manage the state," noting that "the refusal of the cab in the parliament session may lead to chaos."He added that "there are attempts by the Kurdish blocs to give up partisan quotas, and instead to represent them in the cabinet."

The appointed Prime Minister, Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi, announced yesterday, Saturday, that his cabinet will be presented to the parliament this week.

Allawi said, in a tweet on the social networking site "Twitter", followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "We are close to achieving a historic achievement, which is the completion of an independent ministerial cabinet of the competent and impartial without the intervention of any political party."