CTS provides the regional states with a database of Daesh movements

2020/02/17 | 01:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Counter-Terrorism Service has revealed that it has a complete database of the remains of the terrorist Daesh gangs members.

The spokesperson for the Anti-Terrorism Service , Sabah Al-Numan, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Sunday, that "the strategy and the vision of the anti-terrorist Device to pursue the remnants of the Daesh come in how to benefit from the efforts of ministries and other agencies in spreading a culture of awareness to prevent terrorist crime."

He added that "the apparatus has a large database on the terrorists present in Iraq," noting that the database has become a source from which other security services can benefit in the regional and international surroundings.

He also stressed that the coming days will witness specific operations in targeting hideouts and pursuit of terrorist gangs.

Yesterday, Saturday, the anti-terror service announced that 10 terrorists had been killed in an airdrop in the Hamrin area.