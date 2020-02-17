Iraqi Amb. to London presents credentials as permanent rep. to IMO

2020/02/17 | 15:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to London, Muhammad Jaafar Al-Sadr presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim as permanent representative of Iraq to the IMO.



The credential presentation ceremony took place at the organization’s headquarters in London on 14/2020.

The Ambassador thanked the organization for providing the necessary technical support for the development of the marine sector in Iraq through setting up training courses and programs, and providing specialized scholarships for postgraduate students.

On his part, the Secretary-General of the organization praised the role of the Iraqi embassy and the marine attaché in London, Ali Abbas Khayon in covering all meetings and activities of the organization, stressing the importance of maritime trade in relation to Iraq from the economic point of view, because Iraq has an important geographical location, and for being one of the most important oil exporters in the world and expressed the organizations readiness to help Iraq.