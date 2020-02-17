Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2020)

2020/02/17 | 17:50 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Algeria, Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Eritrea, Gambia, Greece, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Italy, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, World

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 January 2020, 1,340 persons arrived in Italy by sea.



This is a 563% increase in sea arrivals compared to the same period last year (202).



403 persons reached Italy in one day only (Taranto 29 January) representing 30% of the total arrivals in January.