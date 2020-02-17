EU announces additional Syria sanctions

2020/02/17 | 18:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

The European Union imposed additional Syria sanctions, targeting eight individuals and two entities, the European Council said on Monday.

The Council noted that the eight "prominent" Syrian businessmen, as well as Al Qatarji Company and Damascus Cham Holding Company were added to the sanctions list because their "activities directly benefited the Assad regime, including through projects located on lands expropriated from persons displaced by the conflict."

The EU first introduced sanctions against Syria in 2011.