Al-Maliki stresses the importance of joint efforts to overcome challenges

2020/02/17 | 18:25 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, stressed the importance of joint efforts between political and popular forces to overcome challenges and prepare for elections to form an elected government that has the support of all.

This came during his meeting with the Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan Jose Escobar where the two have reviewed the political and security updates in the country and the region in general, in addition to enhancing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

“The elected government must be able to provide services and meet the demands of the masses to achieve stability in Iraq," said al-Maliki during the meeting.

In turn, Ambassador Escobar expressed his country's readiness to support all efforts aimed at calming the atmosphere and removing crises from Iraq and the region.